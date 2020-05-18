Sossion: Let Learners Repeat Classes Instead of Dying

(KDRV) – KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion has warned that the number of COVID-19 cases may spike if schools reopen next month.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, the tough-talking union leader, warned that reopening schools may lead to 30,000 COVID-19 deaths by August.

“Our health experts have indicated that if we reopen schools with the situation the way it is in June, then by August we might have 30,000 deaths in the republic, the virus will spike,” the lawmaker said.

Sossion now wants schools to remain closed instead of the government risking the lives of learners and teachers.

Read Also: Savage Kenyans Celebrate Reports That 17 MPs Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

“The priority of this country should not be about reopening of schools so that the virus can spike, we would rather have all the children in the republic repeating a class rather than opening a window for deaths,” Sossion said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta indefinitely closed schools after the first three cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in early March. Last month, Education CS George Magoha said schools will remain closed until at least June 4.

Knut SG Wilson Sossion reacts to the exclusion of teachers in the nine-member committee by CS Magoha pic.twitter.com/LEMeIS18bK — Daily Nation (@dailynation) May 18, 2020

Magoha has maintained that the government will only reopen schools when and if it is deemed safe. The government recently formed a taskforce to devise ways of reopening schools and ensuring KCPE and KCSE candidates finish the syllabus.

However, Sossion has warned that Magoha is incompetent and he should be fired.

“As long as we have Magoha who excludes critical institutions, then education in this country is headed to the dogs,” asserted Sossion.