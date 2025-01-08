Speaker Kingi Rejects Request For Special Sitting To Discuss Abductions

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has declined Nyandarua Senator John Methu’s request to convene a special sitting to discuss abductions.

In a rejoinder on Tuesday, January 8, Kingi noted that the Senate Standing Order 33(1) sets out guidelines on when the chamber can be called into special session.

Kingi pointed out that such a request could only be made by either the Leader or Minority Leader in the Senate.

He also mentioned that both leaders must have the support of at least 15 senators for the motion to be approved.

“I note that the request is anchored on Standing Order 33(1) of the Senate Standing Orders which provides that- ‘Whenever during a Session the Senate stands adjourned, whether or not a day has been appointed for the next meeting, the Speaker may, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader or the Senate Minority Leader, and in each case with the support of at least fifteen Senators, appoint a day for a special sitting of the Senate’,” Kingi said.

He added,” From the foregoing. it is clear that your request does not meet the requirements set out in standing order 33(1) for the following reasons- A request for a special sitting should originate from the Senate Majority Leader or the Senate Minority Leader, and a request for a special sitting is to be supported by at least fifteen senators.”

In a letter dated December 27, 2024, Senator Methu asked Kingi to convene a special sitting of the Senate.

“This matter has raised deep national concern as it infringes on the fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, including the freedom of expression, association, and the right to life and security,” the Senator wrote.

This comes after five youths who were reported missing were freed by their abductors and reunited with their families.

The five include; Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Rony Kiplagat, and Gideon Kibet.

Also Read: President Ruto Attends Inauguration Of Ghana’s New President John Mahama