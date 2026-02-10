Speaker Wetang’ula Assigns 2 Committees to Vet Ida Odinga, Francis Meja for Senior State Roles

The National Assembly has received two messages from President William Ruto seeking parliamentary approval for the appointment of Ida Betty Odinga and Francis Meja to top State offices.

In a communication to the House on Tuesday, February 10, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula informed MPs that Ida Odinga had been nominated for appointment as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), while Meja has been nominated as Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

“Pursuant to Article 132(2) of the Constitution and the relevant provisions of the Foreign Service Act, His Excellency the President has nominated Canon (Dr.) Ida Betty Odinga for appointment as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UNEP,” said the Speaker.

Wetang’ula added that the President had also forwarded the name of Mr. Francis Meja for consideration as Chairperson of the PSC.

“The President now seeks the approval of the National Assembly on the appointment of the two distinguished nominees to the respective offices,” Wetang’ula stated.

The National Assembly Speaker directed that the nomination of Ida Odinga be referred to the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations for consideration, while that of Meja is referred to the Departmental Committee on Labour.

Wetang’ula further directed the two committees to immediately commence the approval process, notify the nominees and the public of the time and place for the hearings, and table their reports within the stipulated timelines.

President Ruto, on January 23, nominated Mama Ida as the Kenyan Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

In a communique on Friday, January 23, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the nomination has been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration.

If approved, Mama Ida will replace Ababu Namwamba, who was reassigned to be the Kenyan High Commissioner to Kampala, Uganda.