Speaker Wetang’ula Orders Probe Into Alleged Abduction Of MP George Koimburi

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi.

Wetang’ula directed the Chair of the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security to liaise with the Inspector General of Police and relevant security agencies to establish findings on the alleged abduction of the MP.

“I have this morning instructed the Chair of the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security to liaise with the Inspector General of Police and relevant security agencies to provide preliminary findings to the House,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker noted that Koimburi’s family had instructed the hospital to deny access to all visitors, including the detectives from the DCI.

Wetang’ula also directed members of the Security Committee to visit Koimburi in the hospital and provide the House with an update on his condition.

“I have been advised by the hospital where George Koimburi is admitted that the family had given strict instructions not to allow visitors, including officers from the DCI who wanted to visit him and find out what may have happened,” he stated.

At the same time, Wetang’ula urged MPs and the general public to remain vigilant following Koimburi’s alleged abduction.

” I encourage all of you members and indeed all Kenyans to be conscious of your security, your surroundings, and the people that you associate with so that you don’t have your security at any one time compromised, leading to unfortunate incidents like the loss of life and disappearances,” he added.

Koimburi was allegedly abducted by unknown individuals on Sunday, May 25, after attending a church service with his family.

He was abandoned at a coffee plantation in Juja on Monday, where he was found and rushed to the hospital.

