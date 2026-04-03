Special Team Dispatched to Investigate Masinde Muliro University Over Fake Certificates

The government has launched a high-level investigation into alleged fake degrees at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), in a move that has intensified scrutiny over the credibility of Kenya’s higher education system.

The directive was issued by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, who tasked the Commission for University Education (CUE) with conducting a comprehensive probe into the authenticity of recent graduates from the institution.

In a statement, the Commission confirmed that it had already dispatched a multidisciplinary team of experts to investigate the matter. “A multidisciplinary team of experts has been constituted to undertake a comprehensive and objective review of the allegations,” CUE stated, warning that the claims, if proven, could severely undermine public confidence in Kenya’s academic institutions.

The investigation will involve a detailed audit of admission records, academic transcripts, and graduation approvals to verify whether all listed graduands were legitimately enrolled and met the required academic standards.

CUE further cautioned that individuals or entities found culpable would face legal and regulatory action in accordance with Kenya’s education laws. “Such allegations, if proven, constitute a serious breach of academic integrity and pose a significant threat to public confidence in Kenya’s higher education system,” the Commission added.

The controversy stems from explosive claims by former Cabinet minister Mukhisa Kituyi, who alleged that individuals who had never enrolled at MMUST appeared on graduation lists.

Speaking during a radio interview on March 31, Kituyi described the situation as evidence of “massive institutional decay.” He claimed, “My nephew was graduating from a public university, and he saw names of graduates who had never been to that university being marked to be on the roll for graduation.”

He went further, asserting, “I can demonstrate to anybody who cares to listen that the graduating class two years ago at Masinde Muliro University had names of persons who had never been admitted to the university.”

The allegations, which have circulated widely across both social and mainstream media, have raised serious concerns about the integrity of academic qualifications in Kenya – particularly at a time when the country is positioning itself as a regional education hub.

In response, MMUST has strongly denied the accusations, maintaining that its academic processes adhere strictly to established legal and institutional standards. The university stated that no student can graduate without undergoing a rigorous process that includes admission, registration, coursework, examinations, and approval by the University Senate.

“All students who graduate from this University apply, get admitted, register, go through their chosen courses, and only graduate once they have satisfied the Examiners and Senate,” the institution said in a statement.

The university also pointed to its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes, noting that some students may not be physically present on campus, which could explain unfamiliar names appearing on graduation lists.

As investigations begin, the Ministry of Education has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the credibility of Kenya’s education system. Ogamba emphasized that the probe is part of broader efforts to protect the country’s reputation as a center of academic excellence.

“The Ministry of Education is committed to promoting and strengthening the credibility of our education and qualifications system, to safeguard our reputation as a regional and international education hub,” he said.

The outcome of the investigation is expected to have far-reaching implications for universities, employers, and graduates across the country.