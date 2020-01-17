SPORTING COACH ARGUES THAT BRUNO IS WORTH MUCH MORE

During the previous transfer window, Bruno was tied tpo Tottenham and Real Madrid. He has managed to score fifteen goals across all games this season . Including 20 netted goals in Primeira liga, the mid-fielder has scored 31 goals in total last term.

Regarding the money being offered to the 25 year old by Manchester United, the sporting CP head coach told the reporters that Bruno is an extraordinary player, the best and most valuable in the league as he was last season.

He also expressed that fernandes is worth much more than what the Manchester United is offering. Silas said that in addition to attacking, the mid-fielder sacrifices himself to defend.