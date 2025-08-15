St. Mary’s Hospital Mumias has collapsed due to SHA inefficiency

KDRTV News Kakamega- St.Mary’s Hospital Mumias,a renowned mission owned and run hospital has ceased it’s operations and has been turning away patients who needs critical care.

The mission hospital that has been treating patients for so many decades now blames SHA and NHIF non remittances and claims that its owed millions of shillings by the government run health insurance scheme.

The Hospital director told the media that the management has made several attempts to reach the Ministry of health and the SHA officials but been receiving promise after promise but not effected and released the following statement.

Breathren it is true that St. Mary’s Mission Hospital Mumias has been compelled to temporarily suspend key medical services due to severe financial constraints arising from the non-remittance of funds owed by the Social Health Authority (SHA) for services rendered to insured patients and debt owed to it by the defunct NHIF amount to almost 100m.

Despite repeated follow-ups, the hospital has not received the reimbursement amounts necessary to sustain operations, procure essential medical supplies, and meet staff obligations. This has led to:

1.A staff strike as a result of prolonged delays in salary payments.

2.Acute shortages of essential medicines and medical commodities, including life-saving drugs.

3.Inability to replenish critical hospital supplies such as oxygen, diagnostic reagents, and surgical consumables.

These combined challenges have significantly hindered our ability to provide safe and reliable care to our patients, leaving us with no choice but to suspend services until the situation is resolved.

The hospital remains committed to its mission of providing quality, compassionate healthcare to all and are actively engaging relevant authorities to expedite the settlement of the outstanding funds so that services can resume promptly.

We appeal for understanding and support from our community and all other stakeholders during this challenging period and therefore cease our operations as we await the response from the government, read the statement.