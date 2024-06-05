Standard Group Appoints New CEO

Standard Group PLC has appointed Marion Gathoga Mwangi as the Company’s Group Chief Executive Officer effective 15 July, 2024.

In a statement, Standard Group described Gathoga-Mwangi as an accomplished Senior Executive with over 26 years of local and international experience in Commercial, Operations Excellence, and General Management in multiple sectors.

She will take over the position from Joe Munene who has been serving in the position in an acting capacity.

Before the appointment, Marion held Executive roles with The Linde Group PLC companies, African Oxygen Pty (AFROX) and BOC Kenya PLC as Healthcare Director leading the access to Medical Gases in Africa, Business Unit Director of the Bulk and Onsite manufacturing Business in South Africa and Managing Director respectively.

The Linde Group PLC is a leading global industrial gas and Marion Gathoga-Mwangi engineering solutions company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Gathoga-Mwangi has previously held senior leadership positions including Country Director at Cadbury Kenya and East Africa Limited, General Manager at Unga Limited Pic (Seaboard Corporation), and Country Director, at Parmalat Botswana Pty in Gaborone, Botswana. Ms. Gathoga-Mwangi also had a long and distinguished career with Bayer East Africa.

She serves as a Non-Executive Director at leading companies including BAT Kenya PLC, BOC Kenya PLC, and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Gathoga-Mwangi holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University (USIU) Kenya.

She is a Continuous Improvement (KAIZEN) practitioner and has led successful corporate turnarounds with this expertise. She is a part-time Academic Director of the Women in Leadership program at Strathmore Business School (SBS).

Also Read: Standard Group Editor Lilian Aluanga Appointed Regional Editor for Global Press