Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Standard Group Appoints New CEO

By

Published

Marion Gathoga Mwangi3

Marion Gathoga Mwangi

Standard Group PLC has appointed Marion Gathoga Mwangi as the Company’s Group Chief Executive Officer effective 15 July, 2024.

In a statement, Standard Group described Gathoga-Mwangi as an accomplished Senior Executive with over 26 years of local and international experience in Commercial, Operations Excellence, and General Management in multiple sectors.

She will take over the position from Joe Munene who has been serving in the position in an acting capacity.

Before the appointment, Marion held Executive roles with The Linde Group PLC companies, African Oxygen Pty (AFROX) and BOC Kenya PLC as Healthcare Director leading the access to Medical Gases in Africa, Business Unit Director of the Bulk and Onsite manufacturing Business in South Africa and Managing Director respectively.

The Linde Group PLC is a leading global industrial gas and Marion Gathoga-Mwangi engineering solutions company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Gathoga-Mwangi has previously held senior leadership positions including Country Director at Cadbury Kenya and East Africa Limited, General Manager at Unga Limited Pic (Seaboard Corporation), and Country Director, at Parmalat Botswana Pty in Gaborone, Botswana. Ms. Gathoga-Mwangi also had a long and distinguished career with Bayer East Africa.

She serves as a Non-Executive Director at leading companies including BAT Kenya PLC, BOC Kenya PLC, and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Gathoga-Mwangi holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University (USIU) Kenya.

She is a Continuous Improvement (KAIZEN) practitioner and has led successful corporate turnarounds with this expertise. She is a part-time Academic Director of the Women in Leadership program at Strathmore Business School (SBS).

Also Read: Standard Group Editor Lilian Aluanga Appointed Regional Editor for Global Press

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020