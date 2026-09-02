Standard Group Editor Abducted Before Being Dumped Near Masinga Dam

Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was abducted on Tuesday night by unknown individuals while driving along the Gilgil-Nakuru highway.

Kiprotich was found dumped near the Masinga dam hours later after he was forcibly taken by four armed gunmen.

The editor was located at around 6:30 am on Wednesday near Masinga Dam by a Standard Group team led by Group Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita.

“The Standard Group PLC is relieved to inform the public that our Associate Editor, Alex Kiprotich, has been found safe this morning, following his abduction along the Gilgil-Nakuru highway last night.

“Mr Kiprotich was located by a Standard Group team led by the Group CEO Chaacha Mwita at around 6.30am near Masinga Dam, after being dumped by his captors in the early hours of the morning,” Mwita said in a statement.

The journalist had reportedly been dumped by his captors in the early hours of the morning before seeking refuge at a nearby homestead.

The family took him in and cared for him until he was located by the search team.

Mwita thanked members of the public and others who mobilised through the night to search for the journalist, as well as those who prayed for him and supported his family and colleagues during the anxious hours.

“The circumstances of Mr Kiprotich’s abduction remain deeply troubling, and we will continue to press for full accountability. We will share further information as it becomes available,” the Standard Group CEO added.

In video footage captured during the incident, armed men are seen attacking the journalist’s vehicle, demanding that he lower his windows.

The latest incident marks the second time in recent months that Kiprotich has reportedly been targeted.

On June 27, 2026, armed men travelling in a Toyota Probox allegedly attempted to seize him while he was driving to work in Nakuru.

Kiprotich managed to thwart the attempted abduction by locking the vehicle’s doors and driving away