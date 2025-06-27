Standard Group Involved in Defamation Battle Following June 25 Protest Exposé

Kenya’s media setting is facing a significant challenge as the Standard Group, a prominent media house, has been issued a 48-hour ultimatum to apologize or face legal action over a controversial news exposé published on June 24, 2025. Five individuals, identified in the article as orchestrators of chaos during the recent anti-government protests, are accusing the media giant of defamation, character assassination, and violating their constitutional rights.

The demand letter, dated June 27, 2025, and addressed to the Standard Group’s CEO, alleges that the publication engaged in “cock and bull sensationalism” and subjected the individuals to severe reputational damage. The exposé reportedly named Careen Cherotich, Elizabeth Waithera, Antonella Kakuko, Don Kamau, and Samuel Mundia, linking them to a network allegedly coordinating WhatsApp groups and recruiting individuals to disrupt peaceful demonstrations. The article further claimed connections between this network and senior State House officials, Members of Parliament, and grassroots mobilizers.

Specifically, the Standard’s report painted Cherotich as a fund mobilizer from the Office of the Chief of Staff, Waithera as a Nairobi County coordinator, and Kakuko as a “digital arsonist-in-chief” controlling disinformation campaigns. Don Kamau was accused of incentivizing phone theft from protesters, while Samuel Mundia was described as a political enforcer with ties to street gangs. The individuals’ names and photos were prominently displayed across the Standard Group’s various platforms, including print, digital editions, and social media channels like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

The plaintiffs are demanding a full retraction of all defamatory statements, falsehoods, and images across all platforms, along with a public apology delivered with the same prominence as the original report. Failure to comply within the 48-hour window will result in legal proceedings to uphold their rights, with potential significant costs and consequences for the media house.

This legal threat comes amidst a politically charged environment in Kenya, marked by widespread protests against the Finance Bill 2024, which proposed new tax increases. These demonstrations, largely spearheaded by Kenyan youth, have seen significant clashes with security forces, resulting in numerous injuries and deaths. The protests, initially focused on the Finance Bill, have evolved into broader calls for President William Ruto’s resignation due to rising living costs and alleged police brutality.

The Standard Group’s coverage of these events has drawn scrutiny, particularly regarding its ethical conduct in naming individuals without, according to the plaintiffs, concrete evidence.

The case could become a landmark decision, potentially redefining the boundaries of press freedom versus individual rights to reputation and safety in Kenya.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on the Standard Group’s response, which will undoubtedly have significant implications for media responsibility in the region.