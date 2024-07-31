Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Standard Group To Lay Off Over 300 Staff Over Redundancy 

By

Published

Standard group Financial Results

Standard group

The Standard Group PLC has announced its intention to declare redundancy.

In a statement, Standard said it took the decision due to the difficult operating environment and long drawn effects on its revenue generation. 

“This situation has been witnessed on the back of shifting trends in media consumption, occasioned by technological changes in the digital media landscape and emerging consumer preferences which have necessitated a rethink of our business model,” read the statement in part. 

The media house noted that the redundancy will take effect after the expiry of a one month notice. 

This wil see over 300 staff members of the Standard Group fired across various departments. 

“The redundancy notice takes effect upon expiry of the one-month notice issued on 31 July 2024 and is expected to affect more than 300 employees across various departments. All the affected employees will be duly informed in writing,” the Standard stated.

The Mombasa road based media house expressed confidence that the reorganization of the business through restructuring will place it in good stead by adopting a leaner, more efficient structure for better performance and growth. 

“Coupled with the new leadership that is coming on board, we consider the reorganization of our business as a necessary step intended to ensure business stability and continuity in the coming months as the Group strives to sustain and enhance the quality of journalism it offers,” the media house stated.

Further, the Standard Group announced that all the affected employees will be compensated by receiving payment for days worked until the date of exit, Severance of pay of 15 days (or as indicated in the CBA for employees who are members of a union) for every completed year of service and notice of pay as per the contract of employment.

The employee will also receive payment of leave days accrued and not taken at the time of exit, and pension dues or gratuity.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020