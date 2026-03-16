State House Addresses President Ruto’s involvement in Nairobi Hospital Dispute

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has broken the silence over the ongoing Nairobi Hospital management saga.

In a statement on Monday, March 16, Hussein said President William Ruto received written memoranda and representations from stakeholders of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA), including doctors affiliated with the hospital, members of the association, and patients currently receiving care at the facility.

According to Hussein, the stakeholders raised concerns that longstanding governance and financial disputes within the association could negatively affect patient care, clinical governance and the hospital’s operational stability.

The issues cited included: disputes over KHA membership, board elections and Annual General Meetings, alleged conflicts of interest and mismanagement, leadership wrangles and ineffective dispute resolution mechanisms that have led to mounting litigation.

“These concerns paint a troubling picture for a hospital that has long been regarded as one of the premier healthcare institutions in Kenya and the region, and underscore the important role played by Nairobi Hospital within Kenya’s healthcare system,” said Hussein.

The State House Spokesperson noted that several institutional processes had already been initiated to address the governance challenges at the hospital.

Hussein pointed out that Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, over the past year, convened multiple consultative meetings with stakeholders, including board members, doctors and other concerned parties, in an effort to facilitate dialogue and resolve the disputes.

“These engagements resulted in the reconstitution of the Board of Management through a process agreed upon by the concerned parties, with stakeholders providing nominees in order to accommodate the various interests represented within the Association,” he stated.

The consultations also produced a five-point reform agenda to guide institutional reforms ahead of the association’s Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled in December 2025.

The agenda of the meeting included verification and clean-up of the KHA membership register, withdrawal of proxy litigation suits to enable normal operations of the hospital, review and strengthening of governance instruments, establishment of effective internal dispute resolution mechanisms and appointment of an independent audit firm to conduct a forensic audit into financial concerns raised by stakeholders.

Further, Mohamed disclosed that following petitions from concerned association members and medical practitioners, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor invoked Section 800 of the Companies Act to appoint inspectors to investigate the affairs of the Kenya Hospital Association.

The investigation was carried out by a multi-agency team comprising representatives from the Business Registration Service, Asset Recovery Agency, Kenya Revenue Authority, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, National Intelligence Service and the Financial Reporting Centre.

The team submitted its report to the Attorney General on March 6, 2026, after which appropriate directions were issued to relevant agencies for further action in accordance with the law.

President Ruto then recently met teams of senior doctors from Nairobi Hospital, as well as patients receiving long-term care at the facility, where he was briefed on the challenges facing the hospital and the urgency of restoring stability

“The President noted the ongoing processes being undertaken by the Attorney General and directed the timely conclusion and implementation of the pending report, to safeguard the interests of patients, staff, medical professionals and employees and the long-term future of the hospital,” Hussein added.

The statement comes after four senior officials of the Nairobi Hospital leadership were arrested. The arrest of the four caused public uproar, with netizens claiming that senior government officials want to take over the leadership of the medical facility.

The arrested Nairobi Hospital officials were on Monday arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts and charged with an alleged conflict of interest, unlawful receipt of benefits and failure to comply with financial reporting requirements.