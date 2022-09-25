Connect with us

State House Will Hold Interchurch Prayer Services Monthly – Rachel Ruto

First Lady Rachel Ruto has stated that the doors of State House Nairobi will remain open to members of the church. 

While speaking on Sunday September 25 at State House Rachel said that such thanksgiving services will be held on a regular basis in the Presidential residence. 

“The Bible says ‘People will go up to Jerusalem, year after year, to celebrate the feast of the tabernacles’, and I think that this is a place where people will come year after year for thanksgiving,” the First Lady stated.

“I want to tell the church that this is not the last service we are having, you will be coming here month after month to give thanks to the Lord for doing us good.” she added. 

The first lady attributed President William Ruto’s win on August 9 to prayers. 

“When the Lord answers your prayer, you go to give thanks and we will not do it just once; we will keep coming to this altar that the fathers have laid here today in the State House ,” she added.

The intercessor also thanked the President for opening the doors of the State House to church leaders.

“As an intercessor, I am very excited, I feel the doors have been opened. Thank you so much to our president for allowing us intercessors to walk into this compound today to pray, we are very excited,” 

“Anything that is born of prayer has to be sustained by prayer. We have a duty before us as the church to continue upholding this nation in prayer… The doors of the State House are open and know that you have Mama Rachel here that will always open the doors for you when the president is busy.” Rachel said. 

The Sunday church service was presided over by Bishop Mark Kariuki. It was attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja among other leaders.

