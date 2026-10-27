State Sets November 14 Cut-Off for Human Rights Compensation Claims

Victims of human rights violations, including those affected by demonstrations and public protests, have until November 14, 2026, to submit compensation claims, the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations has announced.

The panel, chaired by Professor Makau Mutua, urged those who have not yet filed their applications to do so before the deadline, warning that it will stop receiving new claims after that date.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 27, the panel said all applications received within the stipulated period, including those already submitted, would undergo verification and authentication before decisions are made.

“The Panel will stop receiving all new victim claims for compensation by 14th November, 2026. Victims who have not yet submitted their claims are urged to file their claims before the deadline so that they can be considered,” the panel stated.

Claimants will be informed of the outcome of their applications once the assessment process is completed. The panel also urged applicants awaiting decisions to remain patient as it continues processing the claims.

The compensation programme covers various categories of harm, including fatalities, physical injuries, sexual violence, economic losses and other recognised human rights violations.

The panel said it would continue engaging victims and beneficiaries directly to address their concerns, clarify the status of applications and provide periodic updates on the programme.

It reiterated its commitment to ensuring that eligible victims are treated fairly and with dignity, and that no qualifying claimant is excluded from the process.

The announcement comes after the panel reported that 1,083 protest victims had received compensation in phases amounting to KSh1.014 billion.

In a separate development, the panel approved KSh83.65 million for 259 claims during the sixth phase of compensation, announced on October 8. The payments covered civilian victims and uniformed officers, including KSh35 million for 35 people classified as having severe injuries and KSh27 million for 54 claimants with moderate injuries. Other payments covered aggravated injuries, minor injuries and economic losses.

The government launched the compensation initiative after President William Ruto announced that KSh2 billion had been set aside for victims of protests and human rights violations occurring between 2013 and 2025.

The panel was established in 2025 to verify claims, categorise victims and oversee reparations. Mutua has described the programme as victim-centred, intended to acknowledge the harm suffered, restore dignity and provide administrative redress as part of Kenya’s broader efforts towards national healing and reconciliation.

With the November 14 deadline approaching, victims who have not submitted claims have been urged to seek official guidance and complete the application process in time.