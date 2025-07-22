Stephen Munyakho Freed from Saudi Jail After Blood Money Settlement

Stephen Munyakho, the Kenyan man who was facing execution in Saudi Arabia, has been freed and is set to return to the country.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei confirmed his release on Tuesday, July 22, following the satisfaction of a judicial decree.

“Steve Abdukareem Munyakho, the Kenyan national who has been on death row in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is free as of 10 am today pursuant to the full satisfaction of judicial decree,” said the PS.

PS Sing’Oei noted that Steve performed his Umra upon release from custody.

“Our Mission in Riyadh has confirmed that Steve performed his Umra (minor pilgrimage) upon release. We shall provide further details regarding his arrival in the country. I commend all who have offered their support towards securing this outcome,” he added.

Munyakho had been set for execution by the sword after being involved in a fight with a colleague in April 2011, who later succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Initially charged with manslaughter, his sentence was later upgraded to murder, carrying the death penalty under Shariah law.

In May 2024, the Saudi government agreed to put the execution on hold following negotiations between the Kenyan and Saudi governments.

The Muslim World League, with the support of the government and religious leaders earlier this year, facilitated the payment of $1 million (Ksh130 million) as blood money to the victim’s family.

The diplomatic milestone was announced by UDA SG Hassan Omar on March 26, during an Iftar dinner at State House, Nairobi.

“Last year, we brought the Secretary General of the Muslim World League to State House, and the President made a passionate request regarding a Kenyan who was facing death by beheading for murder.

“The Saudi Arabian ambassador to Kenya and Kenya’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia confirmed that the request had been honored. The $1 million has been paid, and the Kenyan will return home safe,” Omar said.