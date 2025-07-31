Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Stephen Munyakho Recounts Fight That Led to Death Sentence in Saudi Arabia

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 31 at 08

Stephen Munyakho

Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan man who spent 14 years on death row in Saudi Arabia, has revealed details of a fight that led to him being put on death row in the Gulf country.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 30, Munyakho revealed that a dispute over his salary sparked the fatal fight with his Yemeni colleague Abdi Halim.

Munyakho noted that his colleague was the one who started physically assaulting him by attacking him with a knife, and it was on the act of self-defence that he fatally stabbed his colleague.

He revealed that he had stab wounds on his hand and thigh from the fight, adding that the knife involved belonged to the deceased.

“It was a salary-related fight. I was supposed to go and collect my salary, but he was not willing to let me go. I ended up getting angry. He used words that were not very good, and I could not understand them. He is the one who started the fight. The knife was his. After he used it on me, I used it on him,” he stated.

He went on to say Halim’s death was not caused directly by the stab wounds, but delay in getting medical attention.

“The main cause of his death was not from the stabbing; the doctor’s report says that he delayed going to the hospital, and he lost a lot of blood. It was just a mistake,” Munyakho explained.

The incident occurred on the night of April 9, 2011, 16 years after Munyakho had first travelled to Saudi Arabia.

Initially sentenced to five years in prison, the punishment was changed to death after the victim’s widow and brother rejected compensation of 120,000 riyal and insisted on execution.

Due to diplomatic interventions by the Kenyan government, Munyakho’s execution was postponed multiple times to allow for the settlement of the blood money.

With support from the Kenyan government and the Muslim World League, Ksh129 million was raised to secure his release.

He was released from prison on Tuesday, July 22, and arrived in Kenya on Monday, July 29, 2025.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021