Stephen Munyakho Recounts Fight That Led to Death Sentence in Saudi Arabia

Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan man who spent 14 years on death row in Saudi Arabia, has revealed details of a fight that led to him being put on death row in the Gulf country.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 30, Munyakho revealed that a dispute over his salary sparked the fatal fight with his Yemeni colleague Abdi Halim.

Munyakho noted that his colleague was the one who started physically assaulting him by attacking him with a knife, and it was on the act of self-defence that he fatally stabbed his colleague.

He revealed that he had stab wounds on his hand and thigh from the fight, adding that the knife involved belonged to the deceased.

“It was a salary-related fight. I was supposed to go and collect my salary, but he was not willing to let me go. I ended up getting angry. He used words that were not very good, and I could not understand them. He is the one who started the fight. The knife was his. After he used it on me, I used it on him,” he stated.

He went on to say Halim’s death was not caused directly by the stab wounds, but delay in getting medical attention.

“The main cause of his death was not from the stabbing; the doctor’s report says that he delayed going to the hospital, and he lost a lot of blood. It was just a mistake,” Munyakho explained.

The incident occurred on the night of April 9, 2011, 16 years after Munyakho had first travelled to Saudi Arabia.

Initially sentenced to five years in prison, the punishment was changed to death after the victim’s widow and brother rejected compensation of 120,000 riyal and insisted on execution.

Due to diplomatic interventions by the Kenyan government, Munyakho’s execution was postponed multiple times to allow for the settlement of the blood money.

With support from the Kenyan government and the Muslim World League, Ksh129 million was raised to secure his release.

He was released from prison on Tuesday, July 22, and arrived in Kenya on Monday, July 29, 2025.