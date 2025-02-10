Connect with us

News

Stop Abusive Language to Kenyans- Gachagua Warns Ruto

Former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua has asked President William Ruto to stop using vulgar language when addressing Kenyans saying that Kenyans will start demeaning him and the presidency because of lowering his standard.

Speaking at Salama Ward in Laikipia West Sub-county, Laikipia County, the former DP has criticised Ruto’s recent remarks saying that he is demeaning the presidency by talking casually when addressing Kenyans during his development tours across the country.

Gachagua noted added that the presidency is a symbol of National Unity something that President Ruto has not been able to uphold.

“The Presidency is the symbol of national unity, it is a very dignified office when you resort to abuses and insults and you are the president you are demeaning that office. I appreciate that you are unhappy that things are not working out.

“I do understand as a leader that many Kenyans have deserted you. I appreciate that you have messed up the economy and you are stuck but that does not allow you to demean the office by abusing Kenyans who elected you,” said Gachagua.

While giving instances where President Ruto has lowered the dignity of the presidency, the former DP has said that Ruto has been profiling Kenyans while using condescending language towards a section of Kenyans.

Gachagua has however cautioned the president to either stop the usage of demeaning language or else Kenyans will start replying back using the same language.

The former DP has added that he is sympathizing with President Ruto for the heat after messing up the economy and hence being deserted by Kenyans.

About the region’s political direction, the former DP has said that the region has already moved on away from President Ruto and will chart its political path sentiments that were echoed by leaders allied to Mr. Gachagua.

