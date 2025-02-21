Stop Advertising What You Will Do – Bishop Muheria Slams Ruto Gov’t

Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria has asked the Kenya Kwanza government to shift its focus from the publicity of projects to the delivery of tangible results.

Speaking on Friday, Muheria said that the current regime is notorious for putting all its resources into talking about its projects rather than actually implementing them.

“We have to stop advertising and act; the government seems to be constrained to advertisements of projects and plans. The government is not an advertising agency, it is an agency that implements actions,” Said Muheria.

He added, “Stop advertising what we should do, we will do, we have done, and rather get people and experts that can deliver. How I wish we could shelve all these advertisements, noises, insults, and demeaning statements.”

The Nyeri Archbishop also poked holes in the Social Health Authority (SHA) system, saying it is still not working and has left the country’s medical services in limbo.

“In spite of the efforts we’re trying to make to improve the health services, we’re still constrained by the payments from the defunct NHIF and SHA. Unfortunately, the systems are still not working,” he stated.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula while responding to Bishop Muheria said religious leaders to focus on spiritual matters.

He defended the government saying it is a constitutional obligation to advertise projects to ensure transparency and public participation.

“When you say the government is not an advertising agency, it means you have not read the 2010 Constitution of Kenya because it says the centrality of this constitution are the people of Kenya; they must know and participate in everything we do. As a government, you have a duty to continue broadcasting whatever we do for all Kenyans to know,” said Wetang’ula.

His sentiments were echoed by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi who said that informing the public is vital to update them on the progress and policies that will be implemented.

“The government’s role involves public participation. Some don’t want us to do so. It’s not possible. According to the Constitution, there’s a must we engage in public participation and inform people of what is being done,” Mudavadi explained.

