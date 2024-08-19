Stop misleading Kenyans! State House Responds After Morara Claimed Ruto Relaunched Road Project In Kisii

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed has told lawyer David Morara Kebaso to stop misleading Kenyans on the roads launched by President William Ruto.

This is after the lawyer turned activist in a statement via his X handle said President Ruto relaunched the Metembe – Marani – Kegogi – Nyaore Road despite retired President Uhuru Kenyatta launching it in 2016.

“Abagusii leaders were busy simping and praising Ruto like a Lord. This is Metembe – Marani – Kegogi – Nyaore Road. Launched in 2016 by Uhuru, Launched again juzi when Ruto came to Kisii. Those leaders should stop playing with our minds. Which development did the president bring to Kisii?” Morara posed.

In a response Mohammed said the road was initially commissioned in may 2016 but the contract was terminated in May 2023.

The State House Spokesperson noted that at the time f termination, the contractor had completed 27km, with 77 months having lapsed out of the 30-month contract period.

“The road criss-crosses Kitutu Chache North and South constituencies in Kisii County, and is 64.6 km. The project was initially awarded on 11th May, 2016, and works commenced on 5th August, 2016, after its launch by President Uhuru Kenyatta. But the contract was mutually terminated on 16th May, 2023, due to the contractor’s non-performance,” said Mohammed.

He went on to mention that the project was re-tendered and awarded on 14th March 2024, with works commencing on 22nd June 2024.

“President William Ruto officially relaunched the newly awarded road contract, fulfilling his pledge to complete all stalled road projects. The contract period for the works is 42 months and a further maintenance period of 36 months,” Hussein added.

Further, he told Morara that project launches were merely just a ceremonial event and cautioned him against ‘overly concerning himself with plaques’.

“A project launch is often just a ceremonial event, and it sometimes occurs after works have already begun, hence the phrase ‘Official Launch’. Don’t overly concern yourself with plaques. You should’ve gone to Kegogi-Sombogo-Marani-Ititi section where works are ongoing,” remarked the State House Spokesperson.