Stop Opposing Everything – Wetangula Defends IEBC Recruitment Process

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has defended the ongoing process of recosntituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking on Sunday at a fundraiser in St. Michael’s Kamelilo School, Nandi County, Wetang’ula called on Kenyans to remain objective and resist attempts to politicize constitutionally established institutions.

He pointed out that the IEBC recruitment is a parliamentary process spearheaded by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), not a presidential initiative as some critics have claimed.

“This process is being handled by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of Parliament. If any Kenyan has a memorandum or concern, let them submit it to the committee. The President is not appointing Commissioners, he is simply part of a constitutional process,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker noted that Parliament has the ultimate authority to either approve or reject the IEBC nominees.

“Let us not fall into the habit of opposing everything simply because it wasn’t our idea,” said the National Assembly Speaker.

President William Ruto last week nominated Erastus Edung Ethekon to be the new IEBC Chairperson, taking over from Wafula Chebukati.

Ruto also nominated six IEBC Commissioners, including the registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu (Nyandarua), Moses Alutalala Mukhwana (Kakamega), Mary Karen Sorobit (Uasin Gishu), Hassan Noor Hassan (Mandera), Francis Odhiambo Aduol (Kisumu), and Fahima Araphat Abdallah (Lamu).

Meanwhile, opposition leaders led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka have already expressed their reservations over the nominations, stating that they were not consulted.

“We are extremely concerned that Mr. Ruto chose to be partisan by ignoring the Principle of Consultation and Concurrence in his recommendations of the Chairman and Members of IEBC. This action has automatically created a low-trust institution,” Kalonzo stated.

