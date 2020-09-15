Connect with us

Stop the Private Jets and Slay Queens – Fireworsks as Raila Junior Fires Missiles at Governor Joho

Joho and Junet on Dubai Trip
(KDRTV) – Questions have been raised after Raila Odinga Junior turned to attack some of his father’s greatest political allies on social media.

In the past two days, Junior has directed missiles at Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed. The two are close buddies to his father Raila Odinga.

READ ALSO: We Helped Him Login To His Facebook Account! Raila Junior Sends Miguna Back To Canada With Brutal Tweet

According to Junior, the ODM Party has lost focus and shifted from its manifesto of service delivery and protecting the rights of private citizens. He said party members are more interested in riding in private choppers and entertaining slay queens.

“We as ODM need to find our way back to basics, we’re not just about private jets & slay queens whilst abusing rival politicians, we have a development agenda clearly outlined in our manifesto, let’s focus on service delivery, democratic space, protecting private citizen rights,” Junior said on Tuesday.

Though he did not mention names, there was no doubt that Raila’s lastborn son was referring to Governor Joho and Junet. The two ODM officials charted a private jet to Dubai in July this year. They went to visit Raila, who had been admitted to a hospital in the UAE.

READ ALSO: ‘Ground Vitu Ni Different!’ Raila Junior Reacts After Kibra Youth Chant Imran’s Name At Ruto’s Residence

Reports on social media claimed that the two politicians were in the company of a Kenyan socialite. Blogger Edgar Obare was arrested for revealing that socialite Natalie Tewa was the mystery woman who travelled with Joho and Junet. This socialite could be the ‘slay queen’ Raila Junior is talking about.

ODM Members have castigated Junior for attacking some of his dad’s most loyal soldiers.

However, some people say Raila Junior has seen ‘light’ and is trying to speak out against some of the ills of the party.

