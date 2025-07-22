Strangled in a Hospital Bed: The Chilling Death of Tech CEO Susan Kamengere

The sudden and suspicious death of Susan Kamengere Njoki, the visionary CEO and founder of Toto Touch, has sparked uproar of controversy and demands for justice. Njoki, a prominent figure in the tech and business community, died under deeply unsettling circumstances at Chiromo Group of Hospitals, Braeside branch, just a day after allegedly being forcibly removed from her Kileleshwa home and injected against her will. A recent postmortem report has shockingly revealed that Njoki was manually strangled, escalating the gravity of the ongoing investigation and intensifying her family’s demand for answers.

Before her untimely death on July 15, 2025, Njoki had bravely documented her ordeal. She posted on Facebook and recorded audio, detailing how four individuals —two men and two women — stormed her home, forcibly injected her, and took her to the hospital without her consent. In these chilling accounts, Njoki explicitly named her husband, Alois Ngure, and her psychiatrist, Dr. Onyancha, as having authorized this intervention, which her family confirms was carried out without a court order. Her Facebook post was later deleted, and her phone confiscated, further raising suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her admission and subsequent death.

Njoki, who had a history of bipolar disorder, consistently maintained that she was managing her condition well and was not in a state requiring forced hospitalization. In her audio recordings, she expressed disbelief, stating, “If death looks like this, let them take me back home.” She also highlighted her professional commitments, including an upcoming interview with an international company, questioning how a “mad woman” could be scheduled for such an opportunity. Her family corroborates this, stating she was in good health and actively managing her mental well-being through voluntary treatment at Aga Khan Hospital when needed.

The family’s attempts to visit Njoki at Chiromo Hospital were allegedly thwarted, with access reportedly contingent on her husband’s approval. They were informed of her death shortly after being denied entry. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a formal inquiry into the matter, with Njoki’s husband having recorded a statement and subsequently arrested. Chiromo Hospital has stated its full cooperation with the investigation, providing all necessary documents to the DCI.

This tragic case has sparked widespread outrage within Kenya’s business and tech communities, prompting critical discussions about patient consent, mental health advocacy, and the potential for abuse of psychiatric power. The exposure of manual strangulation in the postmortem report adds a sinister layer to an already complex and heartbreaking situation, transforming it from a case of alleged medical negligence to a potential homicide investigation.

Njoki’s family is determined in their demand for an independent autopsy and a full inquest, seeking nothing less than justice for Susan.