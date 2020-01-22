STUDENT FROM SING’ORE GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL DIES FROM MALARIA

Being admitted to Sing’ore girls high school just a week ago, a student has been reported to have died from a suspected malaria attack.

Though the headteacher was unavailable for comment, a source from the school revealed the truth about the girl’s condition. The source confessed that the 14-year old has been unwell since Monday, last week. Her condition got worse on Saturday and she was then rushed to Iten county referral Hospital in the evening.

The deceased cause of death was confirmed by Elgeyo Mrakwet Health Executive, Kiprono Chepkok. He said that the 14-year old died from malaria. She drew her final death two hours upon her arrival at the hospital. Showing malaria-related symptoms, five other students have been admitted at the referral hospital. Three of them go to Sing’ore High school while the other two are from neighboring schools.

Mr Chepkok reported that there are other cases at St Patrick High, Kessup Girls and Mutei Girls secondary schools. All which are neighbouring schools.

He added saying that the malaria infected students reside in Siaya, Kisumu and Kakamega counties which are malaria prone areas. He dismissed the rumors of there being a malaria outbreak by stating that the students may have contracted the disease in their home counties.

”We suspect that this is a case of transit malaria because the secondary schools are located in highland areas of Elgeyo Marakwet which is not a malaria- prone zone,” he said.

The admitted students are now in a stable condition.

Emsco MCA John Yator, last week, issued a claim that five people in the past month had died from malaria. This claim was shut down by health officials who said that only one person died from the disease.