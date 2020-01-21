STUDENT REMAINS LOST SINCE DECEMBER IN KISII

Family is left wallowing in sorrow and worry after the sudden disappearance of their son Ian Muchoma. Since the announcement of the K.C.P.E results last year in November, Ian is yet to return home. Muchoma had just completed his primary education at Kisii Campus primary school, crowning his last run with a total of 214 marks in his K.C.P.E. exams.

According to his mother, when the K.C.P.E results were announced, Ian asked for her phone and left carrying it with him. Upon his return back home that evening, he returned the phone to her without a word. She then carried on to inquire about his results but the boy said,” Utaangalia kwa simu.”

The neighbors are in shock and sympathize with the family. In attempt to help, they began a search for the lost boy which till date is yet to bear fruits. The boy still remains lost.

They expressed that Ian was a cheerful young man who enjoyed playing with every one despite their age.Ian had earlier on been promised a pair of expensive shoes as well as clothing if he managed to his desired marks in the national exams.

According to his father, Ian had high hopes of attaining 370 marks. He had earlier on disclosed to his father that the Kiswahili exam was a bit challenging. He said that the least marks that he may attain were 330 but the results differed from his expectations.

The neighbors still carry high hopes in their heart that the boy will return home unharmed. They are pleading with the public to help them find Ian so that they could return to their normal lives. The family still has faith that one day Ian will return home and join a secondary school despite his marks.

One of the neighbors expressed that students is schools should be advised that they is life after failing one’s K.C.P.E exams.