Sudan Accuses Kenya of Aiding RSF Militia in Explosive Diplomatic Face-Off

Diplomatic dispute has erupted between Sudan and Kenya, with Khartoum furiously accusing President William Ruto’s government of actively supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, a paramilitary group locked in a brutal civil war against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a strongly worded statement demanding Kenya cease all forms of support to the RSF, labeling the group a “savage terrorist militia” akin to ISIS and Al-Shabaab.

The escalating tensions reached a boiling point following remarks by Kenyan Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, which Sudan interpreted as an admission that Kenya has been a conduit for United Arab Emirates (UAE) arms destined for the RSF.

Sudan’s foreign ministry explicitly accused Kenya of fueling instability, violating international law, and breaching its commitment under the United Nations Charter. This comes despite Kenya’s denials, with Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi asserting that Kenya’s engagement with the RSF was limited to facilitating peace dialogue, not providing military support.

However, Sudan remains unconvinced, pointing to Kenya’s decision to host RSF figures in Nairobi, where they signed a charter to form a parallel government in Sudan. This move has drawn widespread international condemnation from the United States, the United Nations, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, who view it as an attempt to further destabilize Sudan and undermine peace efforts. Sudan has since recalled its ambassador to Kenya and imposed an immediate ban on all imports from Kenya, including tea, in a significant diplomatic and economic reprisal.

Critics argue that Kenya’s actions have tarnished its reputation as a neutral peace broker in the region. Former Kenyan Vice President Rigathi Gachagua has even called for international sanctions against President Ruto, alleging that Kenya is facilitating the laundering of gold from Sudan to fund the RSF’s war efforts.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has resulted in over 24,000 deaths and displaced more than 12.5 million people, making it the world’s largest and fastest displacement crisis. Human rights organizations accuse both the RSF and SAF of war crimes, with the RSF specifically implicated in ethnic cleansing and atrocities against non-Arab communities.

Kenya’s perceived alignment with the RSF, coupled with its controversial hosting of the M23 rebel group from the Democratic Republic of Congo, has led some analysts to label Kenya as a “rogue state” that “takes sides” in regional conflicts, a significant departure from its historical role as a mediator.

The international community, including the UN Security Council, has expressed grave concern, urging member states to avoid actions that exacerbate the conflict.

Sudan now vows to take further measures to protect its sovereignty as Kenya faces immense pressure to recalibrate its foreign policy and regain trust among its regional and international partners.