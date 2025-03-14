Sudan Bans Imports From Kenya

Sudan’s Ministry of Trade and Supply has imposed a ban on all goods from Kenya in retaliation of Kenya’s move to host the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nairobi.

In a decree dated March 11, Sudan’s Trade Minister Omar Ahmed Mohamed Ali announced that products from Kenya would not be allowed in Sudan until further notice.

“The import of all products coming from the State of Kenya through all ports, crossings, airports and outlets is suspended, effective from this date until further notice,” the letter read in part.

Ali noted that the decision is based on a Cabinet resolution and recommendation of a committee formed to deal with Kenya’s decision to host RSF leaders.

“Based on Cabinet Resolution No. (129) of 2024, and in accordance with the competencies stipulated in Cabinet Resolution No. (104) of 2021, and based on the recommendation of the committee formed by the Sovereignty Council to deal with the State of Kenya for hosting the Rapid Support Militia and its allies and sponsoring their activities and meetings, and to preserve Sudan’s supreme interests, affirm its sovereignty and protect its national security,” the letter added.

Since April 2023, the Sudanese government and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been embroiled in a brutal conflict for control of the state, a war that has claimed thousands of lives and plunged the country into chaos.

RSF and a coalition of allied political and armed groups signed a political charter on February 23 in Nairobi to establish a parallel government.

The African Union condemned the move and warned that it posed a huge risk of partitioning the country.

“The Council does not recognize the purported parallel government or entity in the Republic of Sudan,” read part of the statement.

