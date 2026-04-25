Sugar Prices Set to Drop as Government Cuts Cane Cost by Ksh250

Kenyans could soon see a reduction in the cost of sugar after the government lowered the minimum sugarcane price by Ksh250, a move aimed at aligning production costs with falling market prices.

In a directive issued on April 24, 2026, the Kenya Sugar Board reduced the price of sugarcane from Ksh5,750 to Ksh5,500 per tonne, with immediate effect. All millers have been instructed to comply and ensure timely payments to farmers.

Kenya Sugar Board Chief Executive Officer Jude Chesire said the decision followed extensive consultations across the sector. “This is therefore to notify you that the new sugarcane price of Ksh5,500 per tonne has been approved, effective immediately. This new price is comparatively high in the region,” he stated.

The adjustment was arrived at after deliberations by the 4th Interim Sugarcane Pricing Committee, which reviewed prevailing market conditions, production costs, and stakeholder submissions. According to sources familiar with the discussions, some millers had pushed for a deeper cut to Ksh5,000 per tonne, citing rising operational costs and declining sugar prices.

However, the government opted for a moderated reduction to shield farmers from a sharper income drop while maintaining industry stability. “You are hereby requested to adhere to the new minimum cane price while making payments to the farmers on time,” Chesire added. The price review comes at a time when Kenya is experiencing increased sugar production, driven by improved cane supply and higher output from factories. The reopening and leasing of previously dormant state-owned sugar mills to private operators has further boosted production, increasing the volume of sugar in the market.

As supply rises, retail sugar prices have already begun to decline. A 50-kilogramme bag of sugar, which previously retailed at about Ksh7,000, is now selling between Ksh6,000 and Ksh6,100. The reduction in cane prices is therefore seen as a necessary step to ensure millers remain operational and the sector remains sustainable.

Despite the cut, the government maintains that Kenyan farmers are still competitively paid compared to their regional counterparts. Farmers in Tanzania earn approximately Ksh4,900 per tonne, while those in Uganda receive about Ksh4,500.

The policy shift forms part of broader reforms in the sugar sector aimed at improving efficiency, stabilising production, and reducing reliance on imports. Industry stakeholders are now keenly watching whether the revised pricing will translate into tangible relief for consumers while safeguarding farmer livelihoods.