Connect with us
 

News

Suleiman Dori to be Buried Today

Avatar

Published

20 seconds ago

on

IMG 20200309 071621
Suleiman Dori

(KDRTV) – The Late Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori will be buried before Sunset today (Monday), a local newspaper has announced. 

According to The Standard Digital, the MP’s funeral will follow strict Islamic rites.

Dori succumbed to cancer at the Aga Khan Hospital on Monday Morning.

Family sourced have said that he died at around 5:00 AM.  It is said that he had been admitted at the facility for treatment.

Mombasa Governor Ali Joho eulogised Dori as a close friend and brother whose life will be a lesson to many.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we mourn the passing on of a great friend and brother Hon. Suleiman Dori the MP of Msambweni. His life will forever remain a lesson of courage and true dedication to community service,” Joho said.

On his part Siaya Senator James Orengo condoled with the people of Msambweni.

Dori was ODM’s Deputy Organizing Secretary.

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV

Trending