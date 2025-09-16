Connect with us

Sunny Weather Expected in Most Parts of Kenya-Kenya Met

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast sunny and dry conditions across most parts of the country between September 16 and September 22, 2025.

In a weather forecast on Monday, September 16, the weatherman noted that some regions will, however, experience rainfall this week.

The regions include: sections of the Central Highlands, including Nairobi, as well as the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and the Coast.

The Met department also announced that daytime temperatures will rise above 30°C in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western regions.

On the other hand, nighttime lows are expected to drop below 10°C in parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, and the Mt. Kilimanjaro region.

The weaterman also warned of strong southerly to south-easterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.86 m/s) over the Coast.

The strong winds will also be experienced in Kenya’s territorial waters, the South-eastern lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

“Strong southerly to south-easterly winds >25 knots (12.86 m/s) over the Coast (and Kenya’s territorial waters), South-eastern lowlands, North-eastern & North-western Kenya,” the Met Department stated.

The Met department’s review of the previous week (September 8–14) showed significant weather extremes across the country.

The highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded at the Khalaba Station in Bungoma County, which received 67.3mm on September 8.

On the same day, Mandera County experienced the highest daily maximum temperature at 38.6°C, while Nyahururu recorded the lowest minimum at 6.1°C.

Also Read: Kenya MET Warns of Heavy Rains and Flash Floods in Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin

