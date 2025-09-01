Connect with us

Super Metro Bus Set A Blaze Along Thika Road

A bus belonging to Super Metro sacco was on Monday, September 1, evening set of fire along the Thika Super highway.

The bus was torched after it allegedly knocked down and killed a motorcyclist, sparking a fiery standoff that led to traffic disruption along the busy highway.

Photos and videos seen by KDRTV showed the bus engulfed in a huge fire, with thick black smoke billowing from the matatu.

According to the police, the Super Metroc sacco bus was racing to the Nairobi Central Business District when it was involved in an accident.

Following the incident, the driver of the bus stopped, and the passengers disembarked as other riders gathered at the scene.

The body of the motorbike rider was taken to the mortuary pending an autopsy as police conduct investigations into the incident.

827 1000146825

This comes weeks after a group of riders torched a passenger bus belonging to City Shuttle after it reportedly knocked down and killed a rider.

The rider on the spot, prompting his angry colleagues to react violently. No passenger was inside the bus when it was consumed in flames.

On August 16, boda boda riders torched a Land Rover breakdown after it crashed into three boda boda riders at the Survey area near KCA University.

The two bodaboda riders were killed on the spot, and one was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The incident angered boda boda riders, who set the breakdown on fire and caused a traffic snarl-up along Thika Road.

Also Read: Show Me a Better Plan Not Just Protests: Ruto Fires Back at Protesters

