News

Super Metro Issues Statement After its Bus was Torched Along Thika Road

By

Published

827 1000146825

Super Metro Limited has broken silence after one of its buses was set on fire along Thika Road on Monday, September 1 evening.

In a statement on Tuesday, Super Metro said the bus was travelling downhill following a tuk-tuk that attempted to change lanes along the highway.

The company noted that a motorbike rider who was overtaking at a high speed swerved to avoid the tuk-tuk but struck a pavement and was fatally injured.

“Super Metro Limited deeply regrets to confirm a tragic accident that occurred on September 1, 2025, involving one of our buses, registration number KCZ358N, along Juja. While traveling downhill, the bus was following a tuk-tuk that attempted to change lanes.

“A motorbike rider, overtaking at high speed, swerved to avoid the tuk-tuk, struck a pavement, and fell. Tragically, the rider was fatally injured by the bus and passed away at the scene,” read the statement in part.

Super Metro noted that the incident is under investigation and that it will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent inquiry.

The company further sent condolences to the family of the deceased while reaffirming its commitment to road safety and compliance.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time. Super Metro remains steadfast in its commitment to road safety, compliance with all regulatory requirements, and full support for the ongoing investigation,” the statement concluded.

On Monday night, angry boda boda riders set the Super Metro on fire following the fatal accident.

Photos and videos seen by KDRTV showed the bus engulfed in a huge fire, with thick black smoke billowing from the matatu.

The body of the motorbike rider was taken to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Also Read: Super Metro Bus Set A Blaze Along Thika Road

