Super Metro Okayed To Resume Operations As Court Lifts Suspension

Super Metro has been allowed to resume operations after the Court temporarily lifted the suspension imposed by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

In an order on Monday, March 24, Transport Licensing Appeals Board (TLAB) chairperson Adrian Kamotho said that the company is at liberty to immediately resume operations.

“An interim order is hereby issued staying the execution/enforcement/ operation of the decision of the respondents dated March 18, 2025, suspending the operation of the appellant herein Super Metro Sacco Limited as a PSV operator,” the order by board chairman Adrian Kamotho read in part.

NTSA on Thursday last week, suspended Super Metro’s operator license until the company fully complies with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 201,4 and other set conditions.

The Authority said the decision was necessitated by the need to ensure the company is compliant and has put in place safety measures to protect the lives of its passengers and other road users.

“This is to notify the Public that the Authority has suspended Super Metro Limited’s operator license until the Company fully complies with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 2014 and other set conditions.

The authority also imposed conditions that Super Metro must meet in order to have its operating license reinstated.

The conditions included submitting 294 vehicles with various violations to the respective speed limiter suppliers for compliance checks.

NTSA also directed Super Metro to present 42 drivers, out of the 109 drivers with speed violations, for a retest at the Likoni Driver Test Centre.