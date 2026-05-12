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Survivor Rescued from Rubble as Building Collapses in Kisumu

Vincent Olando

Published

A multi-storey building collapse in Kisumu has once again raised serious concerns over construction safety and enforcement of building regulations in Kenya, after a structure under construction came down in Tom Mboya Estate on Monday night.

The building, reported as a four-storey structure, collapsed at around 8pm near Obunga Police Station following heavy rains that pounded the lakeside city. Emergency rescue teams worked through the night to search for survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o confirmed that emergency responders acted swiftly after the county’s Emergency Operations Centre received a distress call at 8:06pm.

“We are grateful that no life was lost out of the incident of a collapsed four-storey building under construction in Tom Mboya Estate last night,” Nyong’o said in a statement after visiting the scene alongside Deputy Governor Dr. Mathew Owili and officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA).

However, earlier reports from witnesses and local media indicated that one person may have died while others sustained injuries during the collapse. Rescue operations later confirmed that at least one survivor was pulled alive from the debris after nearly seven hours of excavation.

“The victim was successfully rescued at around 3am after hours of careful excavation and rescue efforts,” Nyong’o stated, adding that the survivor suffered crush injuries and was rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

The overnight operation involved firefighters, Kenya Red Cross personnel, medics, county disaster teams, city planners and police officers, who cordoned off the area as anxious residents gathered nearby.

Preliminary investigations suggest possible structural defects and failure to comply with building regulations may have contributed to the collapse. Governor Nyong’o warned that the county government would take stern action against unsafe construction practices.

“As the County Government of Kisumu, we will not tolerate unsafe construction practices. We cannot afford to compromise the lives and safety of our people out of greed or self-interest,” he said.

The governor further directed intensified inspections across construction sites and warned that any county officers found facilitating non-compliance or negligence would face disciplinary and legal action.

The incident comes just days after another building under construction collapsed in Oloolua, Kajiado County, renewing public concern over weak enforcement of building standards, corruption in approvals, and the growing number of unsafe structures in urban centres across Kenya.

Authorities have since launched investigations to establish whether the developer complied with approved architectural plans, safety regulations, and inspection requirements before construction resumed.

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