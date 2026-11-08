Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Swindling Woman Sh130,000 in Fake Airbnb

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man in connection with defrauding a holidaymaker of Sh130,000 in a fake Airbnb accommodation deal in Nyali, Mombasa County.

In a statement, DCI said the suspect, identified as Nelson Okota Odhiambo, was arrested in Bamburi by detectives from Nyali Sub-County following investigations into the online accommodation fraud.

According to DCI, Okota allegedly lured a female client with promises of securing Airbnb accommodation in Nyali before obtaining Sh130,000 from her. However, the promised accommodation was never provided, leaving the victim at a financial loss.

“Okota is accused of fleecing a female client of Sh130,000 after falsely claiming he could secure Airbnb accommodation in Nyali. The promised accommodation never materialised, leaving the victim counting losses,” DCI said.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect may have extended his alleged fraudulent activities beyond Nyali, targeting travellers planning holidays in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

The suspect remains in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

DCI cautioned holidaymakers against falling victim to online accommodation scams, particularly as the festive season approaches.

The agency urged travellers to verify the existence of properties, confirm the legitimacy of hosts and exercise caution before making payments when booking accommodation online.

“With the festive season around the corner, holidaymakers are urged to exercise caution when booking accommodation online. Verify the property, confirm the host’s legitimacy and think twice before making suspicious payments. At the Coast, let the waves wash away your worries, not fraudsters wash away your savings,” DCI added.