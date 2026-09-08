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Suspect Arrested Over Alleged Hate Speech Targeting Burundians

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a man over alleged inciteful remarks against Burundi nationals living in Kenya.

The suspect, Kevin Odiwuor Otieno, alias Engineer Kevin, was arrested in connection with remarks he allegedly made at Jacaranda Grounds in Kayole during a Bunge la Mwananchi event.

The remarks were captured on video and later circulated widely on social media, prompting DCI detectives to launch investigations.

“The suspect, Kevin Odiwuor Otieno, alias Engineer Kevin, was arrested in connection with remarks he made at Jacaranda Grounds in Kayole during a Bunge la Mwananchi event,” DCI said.

Preliminary investigations have established that the utterances were directed at Burundian nationals residing in Kenya and engaged in various economic activities, including employment.

The detectives are investigating the circumstances and intent behind the remarks as they determine whether they amount to offences relating to hate speech and ethnic incitement.

The suspect is expected to face a charge of hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, alongside any other appropriate charges that may arise from the ongoing investigations.

Further, DCI warned the public that targeting individuals or communities based on their nationality or ethnicity, particularly where such conduct is intended to promote hatred, hostility or violence, would not be tolerated.

“DCI detectives will continue to monitor public and online spaces for content and conduct that threaten national cohesion, public safety and peaceful coexistence. Those found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law, without fear or favour,” the agency added.

Elsewhere, President William Ruto has directed the government to undertake a 90-day regularisation exercise for foreign nationals conducting business in Kenya.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the directive follows an engagement between the President and Kenyan traders.

“In the meantime, every person conducting business in Kenya is required to comply with applicable immigration, work-permit, registration and licensing requirements. Over the next 90 days, the Government will conduct an orderly regularisation exercise to facilitate compliance,” he announced.

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