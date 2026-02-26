Suspect Behind Frafficking of Kenyans to Russia Arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a prime suspect behind the trafficking of Kenyans to Russia.

In a statement on Thursday, DCI said the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Festus Arasa Omwamba, was arrested in Moyale.

According to the DCI, the suspect targeted vulnerable individuals and lured them with promises of fake job opportunities in European countries, before recruiting them to travel to Russia.

“Detectives based at Moyale Police Station have apprehended 33-year-old Festus Arasa Omwamba, a man who has been on the police radar for his involvement in human trafficking.

“Festus is believed to be a key player in a more extensive human trafficking syndicate that exploits vulnerable individuals by promising them legitimate employment opportunities in European countries. However, upon arrival, these unsuspecting victims find themselves trapped in illegal and perilous jobs, stripping them of their dignity and safety,” DCI stated.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Omwamba trafficked 25 Kenyan nationals to Russia between December 1, 2024, and September 24, 2025.

The suspect is in police custody, undergoing processing in preparation for his impending arraignment.

“This arrest underscores the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ commitment to relentlessly pursue human traffickers and dismantle criminal networks that prey on vulnerable victims under the guise of legitimate opportunities,” DCI stated.

His arrest comes amid rising concerns that Kenyan men are being lured abroad with promises of employment, only to find themselves on the frontlines of the Russian army in its conflict with Ukraine.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that over 1,000 Kenyans have been recruited to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war.