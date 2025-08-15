Suspect Behind Ksh29 Million Gold Scam Arrested

Detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) have arrested David Onyango Ochanda, a suspect linked to a KSh29 million gold scam.

In a statement on Friday, August 15, DCI said the suspect has been on the police radar after he fleeced an American investor the Ksh29 million.

The fake gold scheme dates back to April 3, 2024, when the unsuspecting investor jetted into the country to finalise a deal involving the purchase of 3,370 kilograms of gold.

Upon arrival, he was ushered into an office at Gate 53, Chalbi Drive in Lavington, Nairobi, where he signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement.

The investor even witnessed a smelting process at the seller’s agent’s office, an act meant to reinforce the illusion of legitimacy.

On April 25, 2024, the agent introduced the investor to Toureg Insurance Brokers Limited, allegedly tasked with insuring the gold during transit, whose contact person was David Onyango Ochanda.

An addendum to the original agreement was signed to include insurance charges, and an invoice was issued for USD 226,012.76.

Four days later, the investor wired USD 225,968.64 to the company’s bank account. The gold, however, never arrived.

Ochanda was apprehended on Friday in a coordinated operation. The suspect is currently in custody and undergoing processing, with arraignment scheduled for Monday, August 18, 2025.