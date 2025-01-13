Connect with us

News

Suspect Behind Robbery, Rape In Kirinyaga Arrested

By

Published

DCI Gate 1712812599

DCI Detectives in Kirinyaga have apprehended a suspect linked to a case of robbery with violence and rape.

In a statement, DCI said the suspect, Jackline Gatwiri was arrested on Sunday in the Kiamanyeki area of Mwea East following a sting operation.

“The arrest followed a sting operation conducted by Kirinyaga Central detectives. The officers had been deployed by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer to pursue the runaway suspect named in an ongoing Criminal Case No. 278/33/2024 and Court File No. E381, who traced the suspect, Jackline Gatwiri to the village and moved in swiftly to effect the arrest,” read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, a rowdy mob, however, pooled forces and attacked the officers who were onboard a government vehicle registration no. KBZ 684Y, threatening to set it ablaze should they not release the suspect.

“Thanks to a backup by the local police, area chief, and Nyumba Kumi heads, who prevailed over the tense situation and facilitated the taking into custody of the dangerous suspect,” DCI added.

Meanwhile, the agency has cautioned members of the public against obstructing police officers in the course of executing their constitutional mandate saying it is a serious criminal offence.

“Equally, posing an imminent threat to the life or property of any person is not justifiable under any legal parameters, and will be met with the full force of the law,” DCI added.

Also Read: DCI Issues Update After CS Muturi’s Statement On Son’s Abduction

