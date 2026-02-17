Suspect Charged After Defrauding American Citizen Ksh28 Million

A Kenyan man has been arraigned in court over an alleged gold scam that saw an American national lose $217,900 (approximately Ksh 28 million).

In an update on Tuesday, February 17, DCI said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at the Capitol Hill Police Station by Gershonov Oleg on behalf of his American business partner, John Sodipo.

“A Kenyan man has been arraigned in court after defrauding an American national of USD 217,900 in a botched 495 kg gold deal.

“Willis Onyango Wasonga was arrested after a report was made at the Capitol Hill police station by Gershonov Oleg on behalf of his American business partner, John Sodipo, following what detectives now describe as a calculated money laundering and sophisticated gold scam,” DCI stated.

According to the DCI, Oleg first travelled to Kenya in September 2025 to explore a potential gold transaction

During the trip, he established contacts with alleged gold dealers, one of them identified as Willis Onyango Wasonga, alias ‘Marcus’, who is the main suspect.

Negotiations between Sodipo and Willis Onyango for the purchase and subsequent chartering of 495kgs of gold to Dubai commenced.

After reaching an agreement, Sodipo deposited the agreed chartering fees into a purported Escrow account under advocate Michael Otieno Owano of MOAC Advocates, with Oleg flying to Kenya to oversee the shipment process.

However, investigators say the consignment failed to meet the agreed timelines. As delays mounted and pressure to finalise the shipment intensified, it became apparent that the transaction was fraudulent.

DCI detectives established that the suspects’ modus operandi involved an elaborate web of deception involving SRK Logistics Limited, a logistics company that allegedly misrepresented its capacity to supply gold.

Further, investigations revealed that funds were swiftly moved between company accounts and later transferred overseas, a pattern investigators say bears classic hallmarks of money laundering, including layering and concealment of proceeds of crime.

Wasonga secured anticipatory bail at the High Court before presenting himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on February 13, 2026, for statement recording.

He was subsequently arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court granted him a bond of Ksh 1 million with two contact persons or an alternative cash bail of Ksh 350,000.