Suspect Impersonating Nairobi County Official Arrested

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) have arrested a man impersonating the Personal Assistant to the County Secretary of Nairobi City County.

In a statement on Wednesday, EACC said the suspect, William Otieno Okoth imposed himself off as the personal assistant to the county secretary of Nairobi City County.

Okoth then demanded a Ksh 100,000 bribe in exchange that he would offer the woman a cleaner job.

“The Commission has arrested one William Otieno Okoth who, while pretending to be the Personal Assistant to the County Secretary of Nairobi City County, demanded Kes100,000 bribe from the complainant purporting that in consequence, he would assist the complainant’s wife to secure a job as a cleaner in the County Government,” read the statement in part.

The suspect deceived the complainant into believing that, as the “PA to the CS,” he had significant influence in County affairs and would promptly facilitate the issuance of an employment letter after the complainant bought him “tea” at Kes100,000.

The complainant later reported the matter to EACC which mounted an operation leading to the arrest of the suspect outside Tratoria Restaurant within the Central Business District after receiving the demanded bribe.

The suspect was escorted to EACC Integrity Centre Police Station where he was processed and later detained at Kilimani Police Station awaiting further interview and statement recording.

The arrest of the suspect comes after the Commission published worrying trends in corruption-related activities in its National Ethics and Corruption Survey Report, 2023, conducted in December last year.

Meanwhile, EACC is set to begin investigations into the bank accounts of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero following a ruling by the Court of Appeal in Nairobi.

In a statement, the commission said the Court of Appeal had dismissed a petition by Kidero seeking access to his accounts by the EACC.

