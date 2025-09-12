Connect with us

Suspect in Charlie Kirk’s Fatal Shooting Arrested

Authorities have arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, a Utah local, in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025
The 33-hour manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer culminated in the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a capture significantly aided by his own father’s recognition of him in FBI surveillance photos. Robinson is currently held without bail in a Utah jail on charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

The breakthrough occurred on Thursday evening when the FBI released images of a person of interest. Robinson’s father identified his son in these photos and confronted him. A law enforcement official told CNN that Robinson confessed to his father. Sources also revealed to CBS News that Robinson initially expressed a desire for suicide rather than surrender, prompting his father to contact a youth pastor close to the family. This pastor, who also serves as a court security officer, then alerted the U.S. Marshals Service, leading to Robinson’s apprehension around 10 p.m. local time on Thursday. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Robinson was taken into custody by the FBI shortly thereafter.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox lauded the family’s actions, stating they “did the right thing” in bringing Robinson to law enforcement. Cox also revealed that a family member had informed investigators of Robinson’s increasing political engagement in recent years and his negative remarks about Kirk during a dinner conversation prior to the shooting.

Further evidence linking Robinson to the crime includes messages on Discord, a group chat app, which his roommate showed to investigators. These messages referenced retrieving a rifle from a “drop point,” leaving it in a bush wrapped in a towel, and even engraving bullet.

Investigators later found a bolt-action rifle, believed to be the murder weapon, wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University campus. The casings found with the rifle bore inscriptions such as “Hey fascist! Catch!” and “If you read this, you are gay. LMAO” . Surveillance footage also showed Robinson arriving at UVU in a gray Dodge Challenger, and he was wearing clothing consistent with the surveillance images when apprehended.

Robinson, a former student at Utah State University and currently in an electrical apprenticeship program, had no prior criminal record and was registered as an unaffiliated voter. Governor Cox believes Robinson acted alone in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, an event he described as a “watershed in American history”.

