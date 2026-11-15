Suspect in Murder of Deputy OCS Murder Arrested After Nearly 3 Years on the Run

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a senior police officer in Rumuruti, Laikipia County.

In a statement on Sunday, DCI said the suspect, identified as Onesmas Kipkoech Tiony, had been on the run for nearly two years and nine months following the murder of Inspector Prosper Ojiambo Wandera, the then Deputy Officer Commanding Rumuruti Police Station.

Inspector Wandera was murdered on February 16, 2024, after he was found lying in a pool of blood in the Maundu Meri area of Rumuruti Town.

According to the investigative agency, the officer had sustained a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

“The chilling murder unfolded on 16 February 2024, when Inspector Wandera was found lying in a pool of blood in Maundu Meri area of Rumuruti Town, Laikipia County. A gaping stab wound to the left side of his chest told the grim story of a violent end,” DCI stated.

Following the incident, the suspect allegedly fled the scene and went into hiding, prompting detectives to launch investigations to establish his whereabouts.

Detectives continued pursuing investigative leads, eventually narrowing down the search and organising an operation involving Homicide detectives, officers from DCI Laikipia West and personnel from Rumuruti Police Station on Saturday, November 14.

During the operation, detectives also recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect to flee the scene following the murder.

The motorcycle has since been secured as an exhibit to support investigations.

“The operation also saw detectives recover the motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect to flee the scene following the murder. The motorcycle has since been secured as an exhibit,” DCI said.

Tiony is currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.