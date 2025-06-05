Suspect in Murder Of MP Charles Were Threatens To Kill Prosecutor

The murder case of late Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were took a new twist after a police officer testified in court that one of the suspects threatened to kill a prosecutor.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), the threat occurred during a court recess as the judge was preparing to issue the way forward.

Police Constable Damian Mlongo testified on Wednesday, June 4, that the suspect made the remarks after the prosecutor was opposed to their release.

The suspect is reported to have approached the officer and inquired about the identity of the prosecutor, and then threatened to kill him for opposing the bail application.

“The suspect asked, Who is this that does not want us to be released. We told him that it was the prosecutor. Then he said We will kill that one,” the officer told the court.

Justice Diana Kavedza Mochache ruled that all three suspects be remanded at Nairobi Industrial Remand Prison.

The judge also ordered a medical assessment on the suspect who made the threat.

“I take note that the accused person has threatened to kill the prosecutor. The mere utterance of the words ‘huyu tutamuua’ – the question is, what about the witnesses?

“On these grounds, the three are denied bond/bail. The first accused is to be escorted to Mathari Hospital for assessment,” she ruled.

Further, Justice Mochache ordered heightened security in the courtroom going forward following the incident.

MP Charles Were was fatally shot on Wednesday, April 30, while in traffic. He was rushed to Nairobi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

