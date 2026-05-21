Suspect Linked to Brutal Murder of Kirinyaga Teacher Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a suspect linked to the brutal murder of a teacher in Kirinyaga County.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, DCI said the suspect, Peter Kanumbi, was nabbed in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, while attempting to flee the country.

“A relentless manhunt by detectives from Lamu County in conjunction with their counterparts from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) based at county headquarters, Kerugoya, culminated in the arrest of Peter Kanumbi, a wanted murder suspect linked to the brutal killing of a teacher in Kirinyaga County,” DCI said.

The suspect went into hiding after the murder of Betty Wanjiru Nyaga in Mwea East on March 12, 2026.

According to the DCI, Kanumbi was attempting to cross the border into neighbouring Somalia in a desperate attempt to evade arrest when he was apprehended.

“Detectives trailed the suspect to Mpeketoni in Lamu County, where they swiftly moved in and cornered him moments before he could allegedly slip across the border into neighbouring Somalia in a desperate attempt to evade arrest,” DCI added.

Following his arrest, Kanumbi was escorted back to Kirinyaga County and arraigned before the Kerugoya Law Courts, where detectives secured five days’ custodial order to allow completion of investigations.

The DCI launched a manhunt for the Kanumbi in March this year after he was linked to the murder of Betty Wanjiru.

The suspect is said to have raped and subsequently murdered a 28-year-old woman on March 12, 2026, at an unknown time within Kirinyaga County.

In a public notice, the DCI asked Kenyans who knew the whereabouts of Kanumbi to report to the nearest police station.

“He originates from Ngushui Village, Murinduko Location, Mwea Constituency, Kirinyaga County, and remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“Any person who sights the suspect or possesses information concerning his whereabouts is requested to report immediately and in strict confidence,” DCI said.