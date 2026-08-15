Suspect Shot Dead as Detectives Recover Stolen Police AK-47

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have shot dead a suspected robber and recovered an AK-47 rifle stolen from a police officer.

In a statement on Saturday, DCI said the incident occurred in the Mashokani area of Matungulu Sub-County, along the Koma–Kenol Highway.

DCI detectives, acting on intelligence, intercepted a gang suspected of terrorising the area. The suspects were travelling in a Toyota Harrier when detectives flagged down the vehicle.

“An AK-47 stolen from a police officer during a daring armed attack in Mavoko has been recovered nine months later and was in the hands of a gangster who was shot dead in a fierce gun battle with detectives in Machakos County.

“The incident unfolded in the Mashokani area of Matungulu Sub-County, along the Koma–Kenol Highway, after detectives, acting on actionable intelligence, cornered a gang terrorising the area,” DCI stated.

The suspects allegedly opened fire at the officers, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire along the highway.

The detectives returned fire, fatally wounding one of the suspects who was armed with an AK-47 rifle.

“The suspects were cruising in a Toyota Harrier when detectives flagged them down. Instead of surrendering, the gang opened fire, turning the highway into a scene of gunfire.

“Detectives returned fire, triggering a fierce shootout in which one suspect, armed with an AK-47, was fatally wounded,” DCI said.

His accomplice, who was reportedly armed with a pistol, managed to escape from the scene. Detectives have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The sleuths recovered an AK-47 rifle, loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62×39mm ammunition, from the deceased suspect.

Preliminary investigation established that the rifle is the same firearm stolen from a police officer during a violent robbery in Mavoko in November 2025.

During that attack, three armed men accosted the officer while he was guarding a residence in Athi River. They shot him in the chest and both legs before escaping with his AK-47 rifle, loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, and his mobile phone.

A search of the suspects’ Toyota Harrier also led to the recovery of eight mobile phones, four balaclavas, crowbars and torches, items believed to be of interest to the ongoing investigations.

Crime Scene Investigation detectives processed the scene before the body of the deceased suspect was moved to the Kangundo Level 4 Hospital mortuary, where it is being held pending an autopsy.