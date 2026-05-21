Suspected Child Traficker Arraigned as DCI Detectives Rescue 22 Girls

A 27-year-old man accused of running an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation network has been arraigned before the Shanzu Law Courts.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspected indentfied as Almasi Rama Amos was apprehended following an intelligence-led operation by detectives in Mombasa County.

“The suspect, Almasi Rama Amos, was arrested by detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) alongside officers from the Regional Criminal Investigations Office (RCIO), Mombasa, after weeks of investigations into disturbing reports of child abuse targeting vulnerable young girls,” DCI said.

According to the agency, detectives tracked the suspect to a hideout in Nguu Tatu Estate within the Concordia area of Kisauni Sub-County, where he was allegedly found in the company of three female juveniles.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was allegedly operating rescue centres across Mombasa and Kilifi counties under the pretence of nurturing and mentoring young girls.

However, DCI detectives found that the centres were instead being used to facilitate the sexual exploitation and abuse of minors.

The suspect led officers to a facility in Ribe, Rabai Sub-County, where detectives rescued nineteen (19) more female juveniles, bringing the total number of rescued victims to twenty-two (22).

Appearing before the Shanzu Law Courts on Thursday, Amos faced a litany of charges, including defilement, child trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation, promotion of child trafficking, and child abuse, among other serious offences.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bond. The case is scheduled for mention on June 8, 2026.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains committed to protecting children from exploitation, abuse, and trafficking, and individuals involved in such heinous crimes will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice,” DCI added.