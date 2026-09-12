Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Suspected Robber Shot Dead After Gunfight With Police in Dandora

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

A suspected robber was on Friday, September 11 shot dead during a shootout with police officers along Councillor Opundo Road in Dandora, Nairobi.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Dandora Police Station responded to reports of armed men attacking members.

According to the service, three suspects drew their firearms and opened fire at the officers, who responded to the attack.

“Police officers from Dandora Police Station yesterday responded to a robbery incident along Councillor Opundo Road in Nairobi, following reports from members of the public that several armed men were robbing people in the area.

“Upon encountering the suspects, three of them drew firearms and opened fire on the officers, who responded to the attack,” read the statement.

One of the suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene, while the other two fled towards the railway line.

Police recovered a pistol at the scene, alongside three mobile phones and an identification card believed to be linked to the suspects.

“One of the suspects sustained a fatal gunshot wound, while the other two fled towards the railway line. A pistol was recovered at the scene, alongside three mobile phones and an ID card,” the service said.

Police have so far launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the two suspects who escaped.

The NPS assured that it remains committed to the fight against crime, taking firm and sustained action against criminals who threaten the security and safety of the public.

Further, the NPS urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious criminal activity to the nearest police station or through emergency numbers.

“We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious criminal activity within their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station, or via emergency services through the toll-free numbers: 999, 911, or #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000,” NPS added.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

NPS to Deploy 10,000 New Officers Ahead of 2027 General Election

The National Police Service (NPS) is set to add 10,000 newly trained police officers to its ranks as Kenya steps up preparations for the...

August 22, 2026

News

IPOA Takes Over Probe Into Death of Erick Otieno

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has taken over investigations into the death of Erick Otieno at Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital in Nairobi. In...

August 5, 2026

News

One Killed, 14 Arrested During Violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that one person was killed and several others injured following separate incidents of political violence in Kisumu...

July 12, 2026

News

Police Arrest Suspected Arms Dealer, Recover Firearms and Ammunition

Police officers have arrested a suspected firearms dealer and recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition. In a statement on Wednesday, July 8, the...

July 8, 2026