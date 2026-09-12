Suspected Robber Shot Dead After Gunfight With Police in Dandora

A suspected robber was on Friday, September 11 shot dead during a shootout with police officers along Councillor Opundo Road in Dandora, Nairobi.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Dandora Police Station responded to reports of armed men attacking members.

According to the service, three suspects drew their firearms and opened fire at the officers, who responded to the attack.

“Police officers from Dandora Police Station yesterday responded to a robbery incident along Councillor Opundo Road in Nairobi, following reports from members of the public that several armed men were robbing people in the area.

“Upon encountering the suspects, three of them drew firearms and opened fire on the officers, who responded to the attack,” read the statement.

One of the suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene, while the other two fled towards the railway line.

Police recovered a pistol at the scene, alongside three mobile phones and an identification card believed to be linked to the suspects.

“One of the suspects sustained a fatal gunshot wound, while the other two fled towards the railway line. A pistol was recovered at the scene, alongside three mobile phones and an ID card,” the service said.

Police have so far launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend the two suspects who escaped.

The NPS assured that it remains committed to the fight against crime, taking firm and sustained action against criminals who threaten the security and safety of the public.

Further, the NPS urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious criminal activity to the nearest police station or through emergency numbers.

“We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious criminal activity within their neighbourhoods to the nearest police station, or via emergency services through the toll-free numbers: 999, 911, or #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000,” NPS added.