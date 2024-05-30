Connect with us

News

Suspected Violent Robber In Arrested As DCI Seizes Illegal Firearm

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a 46-year-old suspect in possession of an AK 47 rifle.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 29, DCI said the rifle is believed to have been used in a series of violent robberies in Laikipia county.  

“An AK47 rifle believed to have been used in a series of violent robberies in Laikipia has been recovered by the police, and the prime suspect taken into custody,” read the statement in part. 

DCI noted that the suspect who was identified as Renkel Lentaam was on the DCI radar for days before he was nabbed by sleuths. 

The suspect was arrested within Nanyuki town, who upon interrogation confessed to being in possession of the deadly arsenal.

DCI detectives backed by officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) proceeded to the location where the suspect had hidden the AK47 and 53 rounds of ammunition. 

“Augmented by their GSU counterparts from Arjijo Operation Camp, the crime busters proceeded to Makurian location inside Mukogodo forest, where the suspect had hidden the illegal firearm and 53 rounds of live ammunition inside a modified tree trunk,” DCI added. 

The detectives documented and forwarded the AK 47 and the ammunition to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination. 

The sleuths are meanwhile pursuing suspected accomplices of Renkel. 

This comes a day after Police officers recovered a firearm loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition in Githurai, Nairobi County.

The firearm was reported missing after a female police officer was robbed while on patrol in Nairobi’s Kiwanjani area on February 16. 

The stolen firearm was found abandoned near the gate of Githurai Police Post.

Also Read: Simba Arati Speaks After DCI Officers Raided His Office

