News

Tabitha Karanja Responds To Reports Of Being Hospitalized in London

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja Keroche has denied reports that she has been hospitalized in London, UK.

In a statement on Friday, May 2, Karanja explained that she was in the UK on vacation after the Senate went on recess.

“As you are aware, the Senate is currently on a short recess, which began on April 18th and will end on May 5th, 2025. I have taken this opportunity to step away from my busy schedule for a brief vacation here in London,” read the statement in part.

“I am in excellent health, full of energy, and fully prepared to resume my oversight duties next week. I thank God I am not sick, I am not in hospital, and I have not been hospitalised.”

The Senator called out those spreading reports about her health, claiming they were using public resources to malign her.

“I strongly urge these individuals to stop spreading misinformation. Such baseless and unfounded rumours have caused unnecessary concern and panic among the people of Nakuru County.

“Please rest assured of my unwavering commitment to the constitutional responsibilities of oversight and accountability. No amount of intimidation will deter me from executing my roles in oversight, representation, and legislation. I also take this opportunity to strongly condemn those who wish others a terminal illness for political gain,” Karanja added.

This comes after Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika claimed that the Nakuru Senator was unwell and hospitalized in London.

Speaking on Thursday, May 1, during an interview, Governor Kihika wished Senator Karanja a swift recovery.

“I want to take this opportunity and wish her (Senator Tabitha Karanja) a quick recovery too, I know she is in a hospital in London,” Kihika said.

