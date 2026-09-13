Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana Loses 8-year-old daughter

Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana is in mourning following the death of his 8-year-old daughter.

In a statement on Sunday, September 13, Mungatana disclosed that his daughter, Amal Mghoi Mungatana, had been undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

“It is with profound sorrow that the family of Hon. Senator Dr. Danson Mungatana and his wife, Hon. Mwanaisha Chidzuga, Deputy Government Spokesperson, announce the passing of their last-born daughter, Amal Mghoi Mungatana.

“Amal went to be with the Lord on Sunday, 13th September 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital, Muthaiga,” the UDA Senator announced.

According to the family, Amal had struggled with her health since birth and received treatment both in Kenya and abroad.

“Amal had struggled with her health since she was born 8 years ago, and received treatment both in Kenya and abroad,” Mungatana added.

The Tana River Senator further said Amal will be buried on Friday, September 18, 2026, at Ngao Village.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto condoled with Senator Mungatana and his wife, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, following the loss.

In a message, Ruto described Amal’s death as an untimely loss and conveyed his condolences to the family, friends, and others who knew and loved her.

“My heartfelt condolences to Senator Danson Mungatana and your dear wife, Mwanaisha Chidzuga, following the untimely passing of your beloved daughter, Amal Mghoi,” Ruto said.

The Head of State acknowledged the pain of losing a child, describing it as a sorrow beyond measure.

“The loss of a child is a sorrow beyond measure. At this profoundly difficult moment, I join your family, friends and all who knew and loved Amal in mourning a young life taken far too soon,” he said.

Ruto prayed for God to grant the family strength, comfort and peace as they mourn their loss.

“May God grant you and your family strength, comfort and peace, and may Amal’s soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.